Windows Losing Market Share In The United States

Windows operating system is very popular across the globe and the same powers millions of computers. However, now we got a new piece of information which is suggesting that the demand for the Windows operating system is getting low.

It is said that Windows rapidly losing market share in the United States and it is also said that market share drops to the historic low of 57%. This is suggesting that Windows is facing tough competition in the market from its competitors such as Chrome OS and macOS.

Well, we know that Microsoft is working hard with artificial Intelligence and integrating the same into its operating system as well. This might change this problem and we are looking forward to knowing more about this in the coming months. We recommend you to stay tuned with us for more updates from the world of technology.

